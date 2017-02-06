By Benjamin Preston, Founder + Blogger, Via Hero I’m sitting in the dining room of Pujol and all around me people are celebrating — anniversaries, reunions with old friends and trips to Mexico coming to an end. Somewhat of an … Continue reading flavors of Mexico City: mole
Valentine’s Day. Valentine’s Day is kinda bullshit ♡. My most memorable Valentine’s Day remains that time that my friend Ava and I (all da single ladies) decided to make ourselves a special dinner. We were 2Ls at Cornell lawyer school. I … Continue reading bacon + dates granola
I love making cakes. It’s such a luxury to say, You know what? Today, I’m going to dedicate my day to baking a cake. I was reading The Basque History of the World, and when the author talked about these traditional Basque cherry-filled cakes called … Continue reading gâteau basque
I love Essex Street Market on the Lower East Side. It’s a hidden world inside what looks an old high school (or maybe a garage?), filled with treats—bakeries, cheesemongers, butchers, fruit and veggie stands and (key for this post) fish merchants. I’m … Continue reading a super upsetting bocadillo de calamares
BACK TO SPAIN! POR FIN! I just returned from a week in Mallorca, the largest of the Balearic Islands off the East coast of Spain. It was a week of being disconnected; of days filled with boat rides, snorkeling and late-afternoon … Continue reading affogatos + Mallorca
It feels like yesterday it was April and I was wearing a leather jacket and battling random chilly days. Then I blinked and it’s August and I’m battling unwieldy summer hair. Beach hair, right? Wrong. Not when you’re on the … Continue reading eggplant fries + herb mayo
I’ve been itching to share some news with you. But I wanted to wait until it happened because I didn’t want to tell you and jinx it and then oops, it never happened. Let’s rewind. Back in 2013, before I left … Continue reading quinoa bowls + walnut romesco
Hullo? Still with me? I moved from my tiny East Village abode to an apartment in Brooklyn, so pardon the temporary silence. I like the new hood. I forgot how much quieter it is here at night, even in a bzzzzy neighborhood … Continue reading chocolate chip cookie + tahini honey cream icebox cake
Chef/Owner – Zing’s Awesome Rice New York, New York On a recent Monday late afternoon, I find myself inside Zing’s Awesome Rice. It’s a small space on the Lower East Side with an open kitchen that looks out on a couple … Continue reading Zing Bai
I’m a person who likes a little sweet mixed into my savory. I’m not scared to roast my veggies with some maple syrup. I’ll go right ahead and add a layer of cranberry to a turkey sandwich. Honey on a … Continue reading bacon-wrapped dates
Almost time for a New Year’s cleanse. Time to rid the body and spirit of 2015’s excesses and plant the seeds for next year’s projects. (Disclaimer: this post will be rife with symbolism so let’s accept it now.) Time to start cooking … Continue reading compost cookies
Tuna empanada, or empanada de atún, is a typical dish in Galicia, the autonomous community in the northwest of Spain. It’s different from the individual meat or veg pies you’d find in Argentina. Empanadas from Galicia fill an entire baking pan, … Continue reading tuna empanada
Guys. I feel like I’ve passed the threshold – from dilettante to legit Spanish lady cook. Yesterday I made homemade croquetas – those deep fried bites filled with tasty ingredients like jamón or bacalao. I had eaten them a bajillion times in … Continue reading roasted chicken croquetas
Because sometimes B2S needs to find natural and culinary inspiration on the west coast… I spent last week in San Francisco, hosted by my dear friend + Ithaca partner in crime, Alali.* In the city itself, there were three missions: hit up Tartine Bakery, … Continue reading San Francisco
Octopus, citrus aioli, diced jalapeño, slightly pickled cabbage and red onion, house-made mayo and a sprinkle of paprika, held together by a fresh brioche. I know, right? Sounds reeeally good. Boqueria just rolled out a new pulpo roll – like the beloved … Continue reading Boqueria’s pulpo roll
Pinchos morunos. Skewers of lamb or pork heavily seasoned with a mixture of cumin, ginger, sweet paprika, saffron, turmeric and coriander. It’s a dish that shows the North African influence in Spanish cuisine. It’s a dish that brings me back to Café Iruña … Continue reading lambwich a la pinchos morunos
I did a three-week stage at Septime in the 11th Arrondissement of Paris during the second semester of my third year of law school. Imagine this: girl studying European Law during a semester abroad at Université Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas has a 28-euro, three-course … Continue reading garrotxa bread salad with membrillo
The first time I had this dish, or rather the inspiration for this dish, berenjena al te rojo, was during dinner service when I was working at Mina. Mai, my fellow stagiaire who was training me in the vegetable section, … Continue reading roasted eggplant with black tea + parsley aioli
Hi kids. I’ve shared this recipe before, the Spanish tortilla with zucchini, but the last time I did was at the very outset of Back to Spain, and I was still committed to using iPhone-only photos to keep my blog authentic. … Continue reading spanish tortilla with zucchini
Because it’s important to get all of the details right too… pa amb tomàquet, aka pan con tomate or pan tumaca (English: bread with tomatoes) is an important supporting cast member to add to your repertoire, and a dish that Catalans eat … Continue reading pa amb tomàquet